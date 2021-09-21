checkAd

Dave & Buster's Announces CEO Transition

globenewswire
21.09.2021, 22:15  |  29   |   |   

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that, following its recently announced record quarterly revenue and profit performance, Brian A. Jenkins will be retiring from his service as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a member of its Board of Directors. By mutual agreement with the Company’s Board, Mr. Jenkins will continue to serve as CEO and a Board director through September 30, 2021. To ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities, he will become a Senior Advisor to the CEO until November 30, 2021. Concurrent with this announcement, effective October 1, 2021, the Board has appointed Kevin M. Sheehan, Chair of Dave & Buster’s Board, as interim CEO until a permanent successor is named.

Mr. Jenkins said, “It has been my honor and privilege to be a part of this industry-leading brand for the past fifteen years and I am proud of what our extraordinary team has accomplished together. I am excited to watch D&B’s continued success in the future, and I’m also looking forward to spending time with my wife and family who have supported me throughout my career.”

“Brian has been a driving presence for Dave & Buster’s, playing an integral role in the impressive growth that led to our IPO and that which followed,” said Mr. Sheehan. “His leadership has been instrumental to our company’s success, and he has created a strong foundation for us to build upon. Brian successfully led the Company through the pandemic, and back to record-setting financial performance, while concurrently re-establishing a strong balance sheet. With those objectives achieved, Brian and the Board felt this was a good time to initiate this transition. The Board has engaged Heidrick & Struggles to conduct a search process to identify Brian’s permanent successor. We thank Brian for his many contributions, appreciate his willingness to serve as an advisor through this transitional period and wish him well in his retirement.”

Mr. Sheehan continued, “Dave & Buster's is beginning a new phase of innovation, growth and value creation. Our focus remains on realizing the Company’s significant upside potential, as consumers’ demand for immersive entertainment recovers and expands beyond pre-pandemic levels. As announced in September, under Brian’s leadership, recent performance has been outstanding, and the team continues to build on the strong positive momentum. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team members, the Company is well positioned for continued success as it enters this next chapter.”

