Trinseo Announces Significant Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.32 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 22:23  |  14   |   |   

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of four times the amount of the most recent dividend. In December 2020, Trinseo announced a dividend reduction to enable rapid near-term deleveraging following the acquisition of the PMMA business. Taking into account the Company’s previously announced expectation of a net leverage ratio in the low-2x range by the end of this year, the Board approved today’s increase. The dividend will be a cash distribution payable on October 7, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2021.

Commenting on the Company’s quarterly dividend increase, Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinseo, said, “The dividend increase reflects the high level of confidence we have in our future business performance and cash generation. We view returning cash to shareholders as an important part of our capital allocation as we continue our transformation to becoming a specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider.”

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020 and has 26 manufacturing sites around the world and approximately 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A —"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Wertpapier


