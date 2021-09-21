checkAd

Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says PMI CEO in Speech at Concordia Summit

Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM), today delivered remarks at the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit. Olczak discussed the need to draw on the lessons learned from the global response to COVID-19 and create transparent frameworks and partnerships that harness innovation to build a better world. He explained the importance of focusing on peer-reviewed science to tackle major global issues—including environmental pressure, social inequality, health pandemic, and smoking. Olczak described how the exclusionary practices of many anti-tobacco organizations and NGOs are making it harder for PMI to deliver tobacco harm reduction solutions by introducing scientifically substantiated alternatives as the company moves away from making and selling cigarettes.

The Concordia Annual Summit, which coincides with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, convenes the world’s most prominent business, government, and nonprofit leaders to foster dialogue and enable effective partnerships for positive social impact.

Excerpts of Jacek Olczak’s speech follow.

“We have come together today to talk about resilience and recovery. To share our insights and ideas for how to build a world that is better for all.

“Two things are certain: We cannot build the future we desire by relying on the same blueprints we used to construct our recent past. And returning to a version of yesterday’s ‘normal’ is unthinkable. It would be a dereliction of duty and an unforgivable waste of the opportunity before us to evolve and grow as a society.

“With COVID-19, we have been handed a terrible burden … and a gift. An opportunity to create our world anew, drawing on the lessons we have learned during 18 months of lockdowns and fear and uncertainty.

“A lesson that has been especially resonant for me is just how irrational it is to attempt to address a massive global challenge—such as the current pandemic—from behind closed doors and without input from all concerned parties. Moreover, our recent experiences have shown me how counterproductive it is to prioritize certain people and perspectives over all others to the point of obscuring truths and blocking innovative and more immediate solutions.

“We have an opportunity to build a better world, but we cannot do that until we open the doors to new partnerships and new frameworks. To initiate change, we need to open our minds and be willing to welcome all pertinent parties and perspectives to the table. To recover, rebuild, and repair our world, we must act in unison as a global community rather than be led by provincial thinking.

