Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Acquires a 240-Unit Multifamily Community in the Washington, D.C. MSA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021   

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) (“PAC” or the “Company”) today announced that on September 16, 2021, it completed the acquisition of The Kingson, a 240-Unit Class A multifamily community in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The Kingson - Fredericksburg, VA (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeff Sherman, the Company’s President of Multifamily said, “The Kingson offers upscale housing in Fredericksburg, an historic and growing suburb of Washington, D.C.” Mr. Sherman continued, “The Kingson had a rapid lease-up and will continue to benefit from its immediate location nearby quality grocery and retail operators like Publix, Target and Starbucks. It is also located within minutes of a 133-bed regional hospital and within a short commute to the Virginia Railway Express Station, which serves downtown Washington.”

John A. Isakson, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer said, “Our real estate loan investment program continues to produce accretive returns, as well as a productive pipeline of excellent assets for our portfolio. This acquisition also reinforces our stated strategy of simplifying our platform by rotating capital from non-core investments into our core multifamily business.”

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers. Preferred Apartment Communities’ investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating multifamily real estate loans. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned or was invested in 117 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "trend", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "goals", "objectives", "outlook" and similar expressions. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related federal, state and local government actions on PAC’s business operations and the economic conditions in the markets in which PAC operates; (b) PAC’s ability to mitigate the impacts arising from COVID-19; and (c) those disclosed in PAC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PAC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Additional Information

The SEC has declared effective the registration statement filed by the Company for each of our public offerings. Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus, and any prospectus supplements forming a part of the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. In particular, you should carefully read the risk factors described in the final prospectus and in any related prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in the final prospectus and any related prospectus supplement. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company or its dealer manager, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC, will arrange to send you a prospectus with respect to the Series A1/M1 Offering upon request by contacting John A. Isakson at (770) 818-4109, 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.

The final prospectus for the Series A1/M1 Offering, dated October 22, 2019, can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183219000097/a42 ...

