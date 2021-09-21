checkAd

Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fourteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32025 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on October 15, 2021, to holders of record of the preferred stock as of September 30, 2021, for the period from and including July 15, 2021 to, but excluding, October 15, 2021.

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

