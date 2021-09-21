Eighteen Months into Pandemic, Home Prices Continue to Rise, Radian Home Price Index Reveals

Home prices across the United States continued to climb in August, rising at an annualized 15.9 percent from the prior month, the third consecutive month reporting an all-time record month-over-month rate, according to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released today by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN). The company believes the Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions available in the market today.

Radian Home Price Index (HPI) Infographic September 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Radian HPI has risen at an annualized rate of 13.2 percent over the last six months (February 2021 to August 2021), which was nearly double the rate of the same period in 2020. These annualized increases represent the continuation of the general upward trend in home price gains. The Radian HPI is calculated based on the estimated values of more than 70 million unique addresses each month, covering all single-family property types and geographies.

“While this month there are signs of some very slight softening in some of real estate and home price metrics, all-in-all, there is nothing in this month’s findings that would indicate a pending, rapid change in appreciation rates,” noted Steve Gaenzler, SVP of Data and Analytics. Gaenzler added that, “Cessation of state and federal emergency benefits to consumers and homeowners, including expanded unemployment insurance and foreclosure moratoriums, will have an impact in the upcoming months, although right now it appears to be limited in force.”

NATIONAL DATA AND TRENDS

Median estimated home price in the U.S. rose to $290,225

Demand for higher priced homes increased more than for more affordable ones

Nationally, the median estimated price for single-family and condominium homes rose to $290,225. Since the onset of the U.S. pandemic eighteen months ago, homes across the U.S. have appreciated, on average, by more than $37,000 significantly reducing leverage and increasing wealth through home equity.

The record rates of appreciation are the result of even stronger real estate sales activity in 2021 than the same period in 2020, which itself was the best year for residential home sales in history. In fact, through the first eight months of 2021, home sales are running 8.9 percent higher than the first 8 months of 2020. However, the last three months of 2020 saw surges in sales activity, largely a result of the release of pent-up demand from the early days of the pandemic and resulting shutdowns.