Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming TD Securities 2021 Virtual Paper & Forest Products Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that David M. Gandossi, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - News releases & Presentations” section on the Company’s web site ( https://mercerint.com/investors/news-releases-presentations/ ) on the morning of the event.

A webcast of the presentation will be shared a few days ahead of the conference in the “Investors - Events & Calendar” section on the Company’s web site ( https://mercerint.com/investors/events-calendar/ ) and a recording of the session will be available for playback for ninety days after the event.

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Australia. Mercer has a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com .

