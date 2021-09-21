checkAd

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Beneficial Unit Certificates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 22:30  |  17   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 beneficial unit certificates (“BUCs”) representing assigned limited partnership interests of the Partnership. The Partnership expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 of BUCs in connection with the offering. All of the BUCs are being offered by the Partnership.

The Partnership intends to utilize the net proceeds from the offering to acquire additional mortgage revenue bonds, governmental issuer loans, investments in unconsolidated entities and other investments meeting its investment criteria and for general working capital needs.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will be the lead book-running manager for the offering and JMP Securities LLC and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC will be the joint book-running managers.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235259) relating to the offered securities was previously declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 6, 2019.   The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com; JMP Securities LLC, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 1100, San Francisco, California 94111, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone 1 (415) 835-8985, email: syndicate@jmpsecurities.com; or JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, 757 Third Avenue, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10017, email: syndicate@jonestrading.com. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.   The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Beneficial Unit Certificates OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 beneficial unit certificates (“BUCs”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Second Industry Body Updates Guidance for Use of PSMA PET Imaging
Amedisys to Acquire Home Health Regulatory Assets in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Aspo subsidiary ESL Shipping builds a series of energy-efficient new generation electric hybrid ...
NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United ...
Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in ...
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...