America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Beneficial Unit Certificates

The Partnership intends to utilize the net proceeds from the offering to acquire additional mortgage revenue bonds, governmental issuer loans, investments in unconsolidated entities and other investments meeting its investment criteria and for general working capital needs.

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 beneficial unit certificates (“BUCs”) representing assigned limited partnership interests of the Partnership. The Partnership expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 of BUCs in connection with the offering. All of the BUCs are being offered by the Partnership.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will be the lead book-running manager for the offering and JMP Securities LLC and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC will be the joint book-running managers.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235259) relating to the offered securities was previously declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 6, 2019. The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com; JMP Securities LLC, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 1100, San Francisco, California 94111, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone 1 (415) 835-8985, email: syndicate@jmpsecurities.com; or JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, 757 Third Avenue, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10017, email: syndicate@jonestrading.com. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement.