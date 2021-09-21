checkAd

Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on October 26

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab will host a live webcast of its third quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2021 third quarter results. A news release containing third quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on Oct. 26, 2021.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME:   1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
DATE:   Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
DURATION:   One hour
LOCATION:   www.ecolab.com/investor 
ARCHIVE:   A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab’s website.
     

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

Contacts:
Michael Monahan
651.250.2809

Andrew Hedberg
651.250.2185

Nate Brochmann
651.250.3837

(ECL-C)

 





