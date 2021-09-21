Beyond Air Provides Global Regulatory Update for LungFit PH

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today provided an update on the global regulatory approval process for the LungFit PH system.

Beyond Air has successfully completed the Stage 1 Assessment Audit of its quality system conducted by the Notified Body for the LungFit PH system, a necessary step for achieving CE Mark (European Union approval). This is the first part of a two-stage inspection and quality review audit. LungFit PH is expected to receive CE Mark in Europe in the first half of calendar year 2022.





The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) facility inspections that are required for the approval of the LungFit PH premarket application (PMA) are ongoing. Beyond Air management reiterates its guidance for the US commercial launch of LungFit PH for persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021.



About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. The LungFit can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit for clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as acute viral pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.