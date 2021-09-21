checkAd

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of North Avenue Capital, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 22:30  |  44   |   |   

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company of Veritex Community Bank, today announced the entry into a definitive agreement pursuant to which a newly formed subsidiary of Veritex Community Bank will acquire North Avenue Capital, LLC (“NAC” or “North Avenue Capital”) to be a subsidiary of Veritex Community Bank.

The transaction will make Veritex Community Bank a leading player in the USDA Business and Industry (“B&I”) lending program. It furthers Veritex’s strategy of diversifying revenue streams and providing meaningful gain on sale and loan servicing fees. Veritex will be able to leverage NAC’s loan sourcing technology to further enhance Veritex’s products and services. Additionally, Veritex will provide additional resources and expertise to complement NAC’s experienced team and proven Veritex Community Bank strategy.

Veritex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer C. Malcolm Holland stated, “We are very excited about the acquisition of North Avenue Capital. We have been interested in expanding our existing presence in the USDA lending space for a while now and we have been impressed by what we have learned about North Avenue Capital and its people. This transaction provides us the opportunity to become the top player in the USDA B&I lending space and we look forward to working with the North Avenue Capital team moving forward.”

NAC Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Chatraw said, “Our acquisition by Veritex gives us a great opportunity to expand our business. We will be able to enhance our capabilities and we believe our customers, employees, and shareholders will all benefit from this.”

Under the terms of the merger agreement, upon the completion of the merger, Veritex will pay $57.5 million in cash to existing shareholders of NAC, subject to adjustment. Three years after the completion of the transaction, NAC has the right, subject to adjustment, to receive an additional $5 million in cash subject to certain performance measures. After closing, NAC will continue to operate under its current name and brand and in its current office space, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritex Community Bank. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of North Avenue Capital, LLC DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company of Veritex Community Bank, today announced the entry into a definitive agreement pursuant to which a newly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Second Industry Body Updates Guidance for Use of PSMA PET Imaging
Amedisys to Acquire Home Health Regulatory Assets in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Aspo subsidiary ESL Shipping builds a series of energy-efficient new generation electric hybrid ...
NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United ...
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...