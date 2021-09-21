Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of North Avenue Capital, LLC

The transaction will make Veritex Community Bank a leading player in the USDA Business and Industry (“B&I”) lending program. It furthers Veritex’s strategy of diversifying revenue streams and providing meaningful gain on sale and loan servicing fees. Veritex will be able to leverage NAC’s loan sourcing technology to further enhance Veritex’s products and services. Additionally, Veritex will provide additional resources and expertise to complement NAC’s experienced team and proven Veritex Community Bank strategy.

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company of Veritex Community Bank, today announced the entry into a definitive agreement pursuant to which a newly formed subsidiary of Veritex Community Bank will acquire North Avenue Capital, LLC (“NAC” or “North Avenue Capital”) to be a subsidiary of Veritex Community Bank.

Veritex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer C. Malcolm Holland stated, “We are very excited about the acquisition of North Avenue Capital. We have been interested in expanding our existing presence in the USDA lending space for a while now and we have been impressed by what we have learned about North Avenue Capital and its people. This transaction provides us the opportunity to become the top player in the USDA B&I lending space and we look forward to working with the North Avenue Capital team moving forward.”

NAC Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Chatraw said, “Our acquisition by Veritex gives us a great opportunity to expand our business. We will be able to enhance our capabilities and we believe our customers, employees, and shareholders will all benefit from this.”

Under the terms of the merger agreement, upon the completion of the merger, Veritex will pay $57.5 million in cash to existing shareholders of NAC, subject to adjustment. Three years after the completion of the transaction, NAC has the right, subject to adjustment, to receive an additional $5 million in cash subject to certain performance measures. After closing, NAC will continue to operate under its current name and brand and in its current office space, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritex Community Bank. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.