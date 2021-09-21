Vertex Energy Receives Request for Additional Information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission Regarding Its Pending Asset Divestiture to Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it has received a request …

As announced on June 29, 2021, Vertex entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to sell its portfolio of used motor oil collection and recycling assets to Safety-Kleen for a total cash consideration of $140 million, subject to working capital and other adjustments.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it has received a request (the "Second Request") for additional information and documentary materials from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") with respect to the previously announced divestiture of certain assets to Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. ("Safety-Kleen"), a subsidiary of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH).

As a result of the Second Request, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR Act"), during which the FTC is permitted to review the proposed transaction, will be extended for 30 days following the date that Vertex and Safety-Kleen have substantially complied with the request, unless that period is extended voluntarily by both parties or terminated sooner by the FTC.

Vertex has been cooperating fully with the FTC as it conducts its review of the proposed divestiture and will continue to do so in connection with the Second Request.

In addition to the expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act, the disposition remains subject to shareholder as well as other customary closing conditions.

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is a specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks and marketer of high-quality refined products. Vertex is one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA) and Heartland (OH). Vertex also co-owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydro-processing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of Group II+ and Group III Base Oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.