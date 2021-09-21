checkAd

TELUS International Announces Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 22:51  |   |   |   

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International) (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) announced today that certain shareholders of TELUS International, including Baring Private Equity Asia, have commenced a proposed underwritten public secondary offering of 12,000,000 subordinate voting shares of TELUS International. Additionally, the selling shareholders are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 subordinate voting shares of TELUS International at the public offering price, less the underwriters’ discount and commissions.

TELUS International is not selling any subordinate voting shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the subordinate voting shares by the selling shareholders. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size and terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., CIBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by at email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8, by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at Mailbox.CanadianProspectus@cibc.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

The registration statement relating to the offering of subordinate voting shares has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. A preliminary short form base PREP prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (Canadian regulatory authorities) and contains important information relating to the subordinate voting shares and is still subject to completion or amendment. The subordinate voting shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective and a receipt for the final short form base PREP prospectus has been issued by the Canadian regulatory authorities.

Seite 1 von 3
TELUS International (Cda) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS International Announces Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International) (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) announced today that certain shareholders of TELUS International, including Baring Private Equity Asia, have commenced a proposed underwritten public secondary offering of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
President Biden Appoints RBB Bancorp President and CEO Alan Thian to Community Development Advisory ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering
What can $2.1 billion do for infection control in the wake of COVID-19?
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21TELUS International Opens Third Digital CX Delivery Center in the U.S., Expanding into North Charleston
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten