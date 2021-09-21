TELUS International Announces Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

TELUS International is not selling any subordinate voting shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the subordinate voting shares by the selling shareholders. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size and terms of the offering.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International) (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) announced today that certain shareholders of TELUS International, including Baring Private Equity Asia, have commenced a proposed underwritten public secondary offering of 12,000,000 subordinate voting shares of TELUS International. Additionally, the selling shareholders are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 subordinate voting shares of TELUS International at the public offering price, less the underwriters’ discount and commissions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., CIBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by at email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8, by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at Mailbox.CanadianProspectus@cibc.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

The registration statement relating to the offering of subordinate voting shares has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. A preliminary short form base PREP prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (Canadian regulatory authorities) and contains important information relating to the subordinate voting shares and is still subject to completion or amendment. The subordinate voting shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective and a receipt for the final short form base PREP prospectus has been issued by the Canadian regulatory authorities.