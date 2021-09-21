BCM Resources Closes Financing

checkAd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces closing of a Non-Brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$1,100,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units ("Units") priced at C$0.11 per Unit.

Each unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.16 for one year from the date of issue. All the securities issuable are subject to a four-month hold period to January 21, 2022. The private placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds will be used to fund continued exploration at the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system discovery in Utah and G&A expenses.

About BCM Resources Corporation
BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"
Dale McClanaghan
Chief Executive Officer & Director

For further information, please contact:
Investor relations 604-646-0144 ext 222
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

Disclaimer

