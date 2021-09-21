checkAd

authID.ai Appoints Steven Fazio as SVP of Sales

DENVER, CO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai, (Nasdaq: AUID) a leading provider of secure mobile, biometric identity authentication software, today announced that Steven J. Fazio has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales. Based in Southern California, Fazio is reporting directly to CEO Tom Thimot. In his new role, Fazio will lead authID’s world-class sales team and help the company expand into target markets, including banking, fintech, healthcare, insurance, travel, online gaming, and e-commerce.

An accomplished technology entrepreneur and managed services expert, Fazio has a track record of founding and building companies with recurring revenue streams. He brings 25 years of experience building and delivering security and infrastructure to top global companies, including American Express, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Société Générale, Major League Baseball (MLB), Tommy Hilfiger, as well as a number of international banks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to our team of experts who are committed to eliminating passwords and reducing the risk of fraud by helping businesses seamlessly offer secure biometric identity authentication solutions to their customers,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Steve and witness his many accomplishments over the years. His deep connections across the security sector are validation of Steve’s unmatched reputation. We are thrilled to have him join the authID team.”

Before joining authID, Fazio was a partner at Kore Technologies and co-founder of an architecture consulting and professional services firm that was acquired by Optiv in 2013. Additional clients over the years include Morgan Stanley, Intuit, Twitter, Station Casinos, The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Arizona Public Service, City of Austin TX, Cox Communications, and New York City Transit. He earned an MBA from Fordham University and his undergraduate degree from Hofstra University.

“I’ve consulted with Tom [Thimot] for years and enjoy his leadership style and excitedly look forward to joining him on our ambitious mission to change the way companies connect with their customers,” Fazio said. “Businesses and consumers must deal with obscure password management in a failing effort to suppress fraud. authID allows businesses to literally recognize their customers. Our biometric authentication solutions offer the highest level of identity security and a better customer experience. Matching a person’s face directly to their account is safer and faster than passwords for customers and businesses alike.”

