Robert Shepardson of Morgan Stanley to Join Amwell’s Leadership as CFO and Head of M&A

With over 30 years of investment banking and capital markets experience across multiple high-growth sectors, Shepardson brings unmatched expertise in structuring strategic partnerships, restructurings, and debt and equity capital financing in the healthcare and technology industries. His strong background combined with his strategic sense and ability to communicate vision, direction, and performance position him exceptionally well to lead Amwell’s finance, accounting and M&A efforts as the company grows and expands.

Amwell , (NYSE: AMWL) a national telehealth leader, today announced the appointment of Robert Shepardson to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). Mr. Shepardson will join the company as CFO on October 31 st and will work together during a transition period through the end of 2021 with current CFO Keith W. Anderson.

“As Amwell transforms to significantly accelerate our high margin technology business, Bob will be instrumental in executing and communicating our goals in market differentiation, revenue and profitability expansion,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO of Amwell. “Bob is very familiar with Amwell as he personally led our IPO and secondary offering processes at Morgan Stanley, our lead underwriter. He is an inspiring and trusted leader with many followers in and outside Amwell. He is a dynamic business and financial guru who brings tremendous global and cross-sector insight and experience to the team. I am thrilled to welcome him and confident he will bring extraordinary value to our company and shareholders.”

Mr. Shepardson joins Amwell from Morgan Stanley where he held various leadership roles in Global Capital Markets and in Media and Communications Investment Banking. Most recently, Mr. Shepardson held the position of Managing Director in Global Capital Markets with responsibility for all equity issuance in the Healthcare vertical. Shepardson recently led financings for multiple high-growth healthcare companies including Amwell, One Medical, Accolade, Oak Street Health, Certara, Alignment Healthcare, Lifestance and Stevanato. Mr. Shepardson serves on the board of The Alliance for Positive Change, an organization focused on transforming the lives of New Yorkers living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. He graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Princeton University. He earned his Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.