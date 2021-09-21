Graybug Vision to Participate in the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced that Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT. Dr. Guerard will provide a corporate update, including a full analysis of the 18-month data from the ALTISSIMO Phase 2b trial of GB-102 1mg.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at https://investors.graybug.vision/news-events/events-presentations, with a replay available shortly after the live event.