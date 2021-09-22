checkAd

Medolife Rx Clarifies April 13, 2021 Press Release

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 00:09  |  31   |   |   

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife" or the “Company”), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today two clarifications to its press release, dated April 13, 2021:

1.    The Company has conducted extensive preclinical studies on Escozine as a therapeutic for both COVID-19 and multiple forms of cancer in the US and globally.

2.    The Company has conducted preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States, Dominican Republic and Mexico first through the following instruments:

a.    The Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S)

b.    The Acuerdo de Asociación Transpacífico (TPP)

c.     The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

d.    The Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS).

Through these instruments, the company anticipates to further register their products in other Latin American countries, such as:

a.    Brazil

b.    Argentina

c.     Peru

d.    Chile

e.    El Salvador

f.      Costa Rica

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America. 

