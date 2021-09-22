Medolife Rx Clarifies April 13, 2021 Press Release

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife" or the “Company”), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today two clarifications to its press release, dated April 13, 2021:



1. The Company has conducted extensive preclinical studies on Escozine as a therapeutic for both COVID-19 and multiple forms of cancer in the US and globally.