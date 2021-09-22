Medexus Announces Expanded Availability of Trecondyv (treosulfan) in Canada

Trecondyv is a bifunctional alkylating agent developed for use as part of a conditioning treatment for patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“ allo-HSCT ”). Trecondyv is now available for commercial sale in Canada for the treatment adult patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“ AML ”) or Myelodysplastic Syndromes (“ MDS ”) who are at increased risk for standard conditioning therapies, as well as in pediatric patients older than one year old with AML or MDS.

Kerry Bakewell, Vice President of Specialty Markets at Medexus, commented, “We are pleased to be able to provide Trecondyv on a commercial scale to patients who are in need of this treatment. We believe that this product has the potential to become the standard of care in Canada due to its excellent event-free and overall survival data, particularly among at-risk groups. We have had a very positive response among the medical community in Canada thus far and expect sales to ramp up quickly as a result.”

Dr. Ivan Pasic, Medical Oncologist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, has been using treosulfan under the Special Access Program for several months. Dr. Pasic commented: “In the field of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation, we consistently strive toward reducing transplant-related mortality and one way of achieving this goal is through a reduction in the intensity of the conditioning regimens we use. However, the reduction in conditioning intensity is often accompanied by a corresponding increase in the risk of relapse. Treosulfan represents an exception here in that it provides a way of offering transplantation more safely without a significant increase in relapse risk. In a recent randomized phase III study by Beelen et al., the use of treosulfan-based conditioning in patients with AML or MDS has been associated with a 15% increase in 2-y overall survival and 11% decrease in 2-y transplant-related mortality, without increased risk of relapse, compared to busulfan-based conditioning. Because of this study, we are currently offering treosulfan-based conditioning to all patients with MDS who are ineligible to receive standard myeloablative conditioning because of their age and/or comorbidities. We have been accessing the drug through Health Canada Special Access Program and are looking forward to the announced commercial availability as we are considering potential additional indications at our centre, including its use in patients with AML, in line with the available phase III evidence.” In March of 2019, Health Canada granted Medexus authorization to distribute Trecondyv in Canada under the Special Access Program, which provides healthcare practitioners with access to non-marketed drugs to treat patients with serious or life-threatening conditions when conventional therapies have failed, are unsuitable, or unavailable. On June 28, 2021, the Company received a Notice of Compliance (“NOC”) from Health Canada to commercialize Trecondyv and began shipping commercially earlier this month. Medexus continues to assist medac in seeking FDA approval of treosulfan in the US.