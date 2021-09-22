Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Marketing Authorisation of IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) in Great Britain

– IMCIVREE is indicated for treatment of obesity and control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), including PCSK1, deficiency or biallelic leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency in adults and children six years of age and above –

– IMCIVREE selected as ‘highly specialised technology’ and scheduled for review by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in December 2021 –

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that Great Britain’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorisation to IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1), deficiency or biallelic leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency in adults and children 6 years of age and above.

“This is a significant step for individuals living with the severe obesity and insatiable hunger, known as hyperphagia, that characterise POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency,” said Sadaf Farooqi, M.D., Ph.D., professor at the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science and NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre. “Until today, there were no authorised therapies that address the impairments in the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway that drive these rare diseases. With IMCIVREE, eligible patients now may have access to a pharmacological therapy specifically intended to address the underlying cause of their disease.”

IMCIVREE was selected for evaluation as a “Highly Specialised Technology” by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). NICE is scheduled to review the dossier for IMCIVREE in December 2021. Guidance for coverage of IMCIVREE under the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) is anticipated in the second quarter of 2022.

“With this authorisation in Great Britain following authorisation in the European Union and approval in the United States, we are advancing our goal of delivering IMCIVREE to patients globally as the first and only treatment option to address the severe obesity and hyperphagia caused by POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiencies,” said David Meeker, M.D., Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm. “Our Phase 3 trials confirmed that treatment with IMCIVREE may deliver a clinically meaningful impact on obesity and hyperphagia, and we are executing on our country-by-country strategy to achieve market access.”