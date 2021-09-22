Freddie Mac Prices Inaugural $170 Million Multifamily When-Issued K-Deal, WI-K132
MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily WI
K-Deal Certificates (WI Certificates), which are initially backed by cash assets that will
be used to purchase the A-M class of a to-be-issued reference K-Deal. Once the reference K-Deal class is issued and purchased by the WI trust, the WI Certificates will be indirectly backed by a
pool of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $170 million in WI Certificates (Series WI-K132), which are expected to settle
on or about September 28, 2021.
“Today we are pleased to announce the successful pricing of our inaugural WI K-Deal offering, WI-K132,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of Capital Markets for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “The WI K-Deal program gives investors a new way to gain exposure to our bonds prior to K-Deal issuance while also helping Freddie Mac Multifamily reduce risk and further optimize our executions.”
WI-K132 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-M
|$170.491
|10.24
|S+27
|1.63200%
|1.62678%
|$99.9922
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
- Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC, Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
WI Certificates are funded investments, which settle shortly after the offering period. The WI Certificates are tradeable shortly after pricing and are public securities backed by the Freddie Mac guarantee. The WI Certificates’ fixed-rate coupon is expected to be identical to that of the reference K-Deal class, and they will be sized to approximately match with the reference K-Deal class.
