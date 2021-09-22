checkAd

Freddie Mac Prices Inaugural $170 Million Multifamily When-Issued K-Deal, WI-K132

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 00:25  |  46   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily WI K-Deal Certificates (WI Certificates), which are initially backed by cash assets that will be used to purchase the A-M class of a to-be-issued reference K-Deal. Once the reference K-Deal class is issued and purchased by the WI trust, the WI Certificates will be indirectly backed by a pool of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $170 million in WI Certificates (Series WI-K132), which are expected to settle on or about September 28, 2021.

“Today we are pleased to announce the successful pricing of our inaugural WI K-Deal offering, WI-K132,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of Capital Markets for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “The WI K-Deal program gives investors a new way to gain exposure to our bonds prior to K-Deal issuance while also helping Freddie Mac Multifamily reduce risk and further optimize our executions.”

WI-K132 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-M $170.491 10.24 S+27 1.63200% 1.62678% $99.9922
             

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC, Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Related Links

WI Certificates are funded investments, which settle shortly after the offering period. The WI Certificates are tradeable shortly after pricing and are public securities backed by the Freddie Mac guarantee. The WI Certificates’ fixed-rate coupon is expected to be identical to that of the reference K-Deal class, and they will be sized to approximately match with the reference K-Deal class.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Prices Inaugural $170 Million Multifamily When-Issued K-Deal, WI-K132 MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily WI K-Deal Certificates (WI Certificates), which are initially backed by cash assets that will be used to purchase the A-M class …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Arcadis commits to achieving Net Zero across its global operations by 2035
Second Industry Body Updates Guidance for Use of PSMA PET Imaging
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Aspo subsidiary ESL Shipping builds a series of energy-efficient new generation electric hybrid ...
NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United ...
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
HUTCHMED Initiates SURTORI-01, a Phase III Trial of SULANDA in Combination with TUOYI in the ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...