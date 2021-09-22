Freddie Mac Prices Inaugural $170 Million Multifamily When-Issued K-Deal, WI-K132

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily WI K-Deal Certificates (WI Certificates), which are initially backed by cash assets that will be used to purchase the A-M class of a to-be-issued reference K-Deal. Once the reference K-Deal class is issued and purchased by the WI trust, the WI Certificates will be indirectly backed by a pool of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $170 million in WI Certificates (Series WI-K132), which are expected to settle on or about September 28, 2021.



“Today we are pleased to announce the successful pricing of our inaugural WI K-Deal offering, WI-K132,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of Capital Markets for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “The WI K-Deal program gives investors a new way to gain exposure to our bonds prior to K-Deal issuance while also helping Freddie Mac Multifamily reduce risk and further optimize our executions.”