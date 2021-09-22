checkAd

Isoray Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call to September 22, 2021 Due to Conference Provider Technical Issues

22.09.2021, 00:59  |  30   |   |   

Conference Call Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

RICHLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, will host a rescheduled conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/7:00 a.m. Pacific.

The rescheduled conference call was necessitated by the conference bridge provider’s technical failure. The Company has already issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The press release was issued after the close of the U.S. stock markets on September 21, 2021.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 973-528-0011.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at   https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2199/42976. The webcast will be available until December 22, 2021 following the conference call.

About Isoray
Isoray, Inc. is a medical technology company pioneering advanced treatment applications and devices to deliver targeted internal radiation treatments for cancers throughout the body. Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Investor Relations: Mark Levin (501) 255-1910
Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747




