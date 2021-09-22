Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced its participation in launching the Net Zero Financial Services Provider Alliance as part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). As a founding member, Moody’s commits to align all of its relevant products and services to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in addition to reducing its own operational emissions.

“Climate change is the world’s greatest risk multiplier and a profound challenge for economies and communities alike. The entire financial industry must take on the shared challenge of enabling an urgent shift to a resilient and sustainable economy. Aligning products and services with net-zero by 2050 will improve decision-making and accelerate the flow of capital to support the transition,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s Corporation. “We are delighted to join the Net Zero Financial Services Provider Alliance as our latest step to empower organizations in making more sustainable decisions.”