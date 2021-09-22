Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Present at KBW’s Virtual CRE Day Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing and research and advisory services, announced today that CEO Hessam Nadji will participate in a panel discussion at KBW’s Virtual CRE Day on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT.

Both the live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on the Marcus & Millichap Investor Website at https://ir.marcusmillichap.com.