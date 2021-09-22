J2 Global Board of Directors Approves Separation into Two Independent Publicly Traded Companies

In connection with the separation, J2 Global intends to launch a tender offer to purchase a portion of its outstanding 4.625% senior notes due 2030 at a tender price no greater than 108.00%, with a maximum aggregate purchase price of $330 million. J2 Global intends to fund the purchase price in part from a cash distribution by Consensus to J2 Global of $260 million pursuant to the terms of the separation.

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), announced that its Board of Directors approved its previously announced separation into two independent publicly traded companies – J2 Global, Inc., which will be known as Ziff Davis, Inc. after the separation (“J2,” “J2 Global” or “Ziff Davis”) and Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (“Consensus”). The J2 Global Board of Directors declared a special dividend distribution of one share of Consensus common stock for every three shares of J2 Global common stock outstanding as of the close of business on October 1, 2021, the record date for the distribution. The separation is expected to be completed on October 7, 2021.

“As two leading independent public companies with distinct management teams, capital structures, and strategic focus, Ziff Davis and Consensus will be very well positioned to create enduring value for shareholders and customers,” said Richard Ressler, chairman of J2 Global’s Board of Directors.

J2 Global’s current CEO, Vivek Shah, will be CEO of Ziff Davis, while Scott Turicchi, J2 Global’s current President & CFO, will become CEO of Consensus.

Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis will continue to build its portfolio of digital media and internet brands with leadership positions in high-value verticals, including technology, shopping, entertainment, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis provides trusted content and tools; has a leading programmatic acquisition system; and has an established track record of growth.

Consensus

Consensus will continue to be a leading provider of secure data delivery for enterprise and healthcare interoperability for the healthcare sector and other highly regulated industries, while serving as a leading provider of cloud fax solutions for SoHo (Single Office Home Office).

Transaction Details

The separation will occur by means of a pro rata distribution to J2 Global stockholders of 80.1% of the outstanding shares of Consensus. The distribution is expected to occur on October 7, 2021. In connection with the separation, J2 Global will be renamed Ziff Davis, Inc. Consequently, the separation will provide J2 Global stockholders with ownership interests in both Ziff Davis, Inc. and Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.