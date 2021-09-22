checkAd

Nabis Holdings Announces Intention to Commence Application Against Caravel CAD Fund Ltd Regarding Support for Plan of Arrangement

The Board of Directors Unanimously Recommends Nabis Shareholders and Noteholders to Vote in Favour of the Arrangement and Related Transactions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) announces that it is seeking court permission to issue a notice of application on the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Application”) against Caravel CAD Fund Ltd (“Caravel”).

In the Application, Nabis will seek an order enforcing the support agreement between Caravel and the Company dated July 2, 2021 (“Support Agreement”) in which Caravel agreed to vote in favour of the proposed plan of arrangement (“Arrangement”). In the alternative, Nabis will seek damages in the amount of approximately $12 million, being the approximate estimated net losses that will flow from Caravel’s breach of the Support Agreement if the Arrangement is not consummated. Nabis alleges that Caravel is seeking to avoid its contractual obligations to Nabis and is not acting in good faith or in a commercially reasonable manner, as required by the Support Agreement.

Nabis will also seek a stay of a lawsuit issued by Caravel on September 17, 2021 in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (and served on Nabis on September 20, 2021), in which Caravel alleges that the Company acted in bad faith in obtaining an interim order issued by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on September 14, 2021 (“Interim Order”). Caravel seeks the following orders, among others: (a) a declaration that the Support Agreement is repudiated, (b) a declaration that Caravel is not obliged to vote in favour of the Arrangement, (c) a declaration that Caravel is not obliged to complete the purchase from the Company of 892,638 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. pursuant to the Support Agreement and a share purchase agreement between Caravel and the Company dated August 23, 2021 (“SPA”); and damages in the amount of $5,500,000.

The Company strongly disputes all of the claims made by Caravel.

The Company maintains that it has acted in good faith and has taken, and will continue to take, the required actions to complete the Arrangement on the terms previously announced and with a view to the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders.

The Company is proceeding with the Noteholders’ Meeting, as scheduled, and in accordance with the Interim Order. The Company also intends to take such other steps as may be necessary and advisable (in addition to the issuance of the Application) to compel Caravel to fulfill its contractual obligations under all agreements relevant to the Arrangement. 

