33% Increase in 3 Years All-round Improvement in Competitiveness and Global Influence CDHT Releases the Internationalization Index

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, the 16th EU-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair was held, and the Internationalization Index of Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone (2021) was officially released. Taking the nominal index 100 in 2018 as the base period, the internationalization index grew by 33 percentage points.

The Internationalization Index, jointly compiled by Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone and China High-tech Zone Research Center of Strategic Consulting Institute of Chinese Academy of Sciences, is the first internationalization index at the level of development zone in western China. The internationalization index system in the report includes five first-class indexes, namely, "global factor concentration, international organization leadership, world innovation competitiveness, economic development circulation, and support for an open environment," reflecting the level of international development of Chengdu High-tech Zone.

In particular, the world innovation competitiveness index saw the largest increase (73% increase over 2018), showing that Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone outstood in terms of trade level, industrial status and social responsibility; support for an open environment index steadily rose, reflecting that the high-tech zone has made steady progress in personnel and goods circulation, livable living and business, natural and cultural aspects.

With its construction starting in 1988, Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone is one of the first national high-tech zones in China, a pilot zone of "World-class High-tech Park" and the first National Innovation Demonstration Zone in western China. The comprehensive strength of Chengdu High-tech Zone tops among the 169 national high-tech zones in China.

As one of the regions with the highest degree of economic extroversion and internationalization in western China, Chengdu High-tech Zone is focusing on building three international cooperation parks (Singapore-Sichuan Hi-tech Innovation Park, Sino-Korean Innovation and Start-up Park, Sino--Japanese (Chengdu) Local Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone),  Center for China-Europe Cooperation and other cooperation platforms, having gathered 130 Fortune 500 companies. In 2020, the Comprehensive Bonded Zone ranked first in China for three years with an import and export volume of RMB 549.17 billion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1629368/CDHT_Releases_Internationalization_Index.jpg




