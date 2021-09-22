checkAd

AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 03:50  |  57   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company') is pleased to announce that it received orders for 4,000 phones. The orders are comprised of 2,000 units of Xplore X7U DMR and 2,000 …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company') is pleased to announce that it received orders for 4,000 phones. The orders are comprised of 2,000 units of Xplore X7U DMR and 2,000 units of Xplore X7U DMR with Satellite Messaging.

The Company anticipates the shipment of these 4,000 units to reach Regional Marketing Arms (RMA's) customers within December 2021. AdvanceTC has been requested to increase its production capacity and is glad to inform that it will be able to double its production in the month of December 2021 to 8,000 units to meet the anticipated demand from the RMA's and their customers. The Company is able to continue to further increase its production capacity in coming months as the demand grows.

Following the successful production of their first satellite messaging smartphone Xplore X7 in 2019, AdvanceTC extends its leadership in delivering leading-edge technology to the mass market with this latest offering.

"This milestone demonstrates our leadership in advanced communication technology. We will continue our efforts to innovate and provide differentiated solutions to our customers," said CP Loi, Chief Executive Officer of AdvanceTC Ltd.

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows® OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world's first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Follow us on our social media accounts:

https://twitter.com/advancetc_ltd
https://www.instagram.com/advancetc_ltd/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/advancetc/
https://www.facebook.com/advancetcltd/

For further information please contact:

Name: CP Loi / Chief Executive Officer
Email: loicp@advancetc.com
Website: www.advancetc.com
www.advancetc.us

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by securities laws.

SOURCE: AdvanceTC Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665096/AdvanceTC-Receives-Orders-For-4000-P ...

AdvanceTC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021 NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company') is pleased to announce that it received orders for 4,000 phones. The orders are comprised of 2,000 units of Xplore X7U DMR and 2,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company
Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody ...
Green Stream Holdings Announces Its Structural Engineer Completed Soil Borings For 3 Megawatt Solar ...
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Focus Graphite Engages NewFields Canada Mining & Environment to Design the Tailing Storage Facility ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Developing New Line of Vegan Desserts
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and ...
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Raises $4.4 Million, Amends Forbearance Agreement
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21AdvanceTC Ltd Responds to Recent Promotional Activities Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Accesswire | Analysen
03.09.21AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit Satellite Networks
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21AdvanceTC Receives Trademarks Registration for Their Brands Portfolio
Accesswire | Analysen