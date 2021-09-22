checkAd

Mastercard Launches Strive a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 05:20  |  43   |   |   

Micro and small enterprises are important contributors to job creation and global economic development, representing approximately 90% of business and more than 50% of employment worldwide. However, the pandemic necessitated a rapid shift to digital platforms and processes that have created new opportunities but also pushed many to the brink of failure. To address the transition to digital, Mastercard - through the Center for Inclusive Growth - today launched Strive, a global initiative focused on strengthening the financial resilience of small businesses and supporting their recovery and growth.

With an initial philanthropic investment of $25 million from the Mastercard Impact Fund, Strive will help more than five million micro and small businesses around the world access the tools and resources they need to digitize.

“When small businesses thrive our local communities and economies thrive, but when they struggle, the impact is widespread,” said Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard. “What small business owners need right now are partners who will listen to them and develop innovative solutions that will help them grow in the wake of the pandemic. It comes down to an investment in making their success our success. That’s what makes programs like Strive so critical today and tomorrow.”

“This program builds on lessons learned and a body of work developed as part of Mastercard’s long-term focus on financial inclusion,” said Shamina Singh, President and Founder of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. “By leading with an equity-intentional lens and partnership-driven approach, Strive will meet owners where they are and connect them to the resources they are telling us they need to succeed and grow over the long-term.”

A Data Insights Led Initiative

As part of the Strive initiative, global platforms will combine with localized programs to address and respond to the unique challenges and opportunities of the most vulnerable small business populations in regions across the world.

Strive Community – the first of these programs – will impact more than five million small businesses across Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. With the support of Caribou Digital, a research and advisory firm focused on aiding the development of inclusive and ethical digital economies, the program will help small businesses utilize technology resources that will digitize their operations, streamline financial and back-office services and improve market access to ensure they succeed in our modern economy. Grants will be allocated to organizations that are experienced in working with micro and small business owners.

Seite 1 von 4
Mastercard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mastercard Launches Strive a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery Micro and small enterprises are important contributors to job creation and global economic development, representing approximately 90% of business and more than 50% of employment worldwide. However, the pandemic necessitated a rapid shift to digital …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Yahoo Finance Announces All-star Lineup for “All Markets Summit: the Path Forward”
EO Charging Bolsters Business Development Team With Key Executive Hires to Further Drive ...
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Amazon and Lendistry Launch Amazon Community Lending Pilot Program to Fuel Growth for Small and ...
U.S. Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Mastercard Completes Planned Board Leadership Transition: Ajay Banga to Retire December 31, 2021 and Merit Janow Named Independent Chair of the Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Mastercard Launches Global Sustainability Innovation Lab
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Mastercard Invests $5 Million in Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Drive Innovation and Economic Inclusion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.212 clevere Aktien, die Millionäre kaufen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13.09.21Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Good Tidings for Retailers: Mastercard SpendingPulse Anticipates U.S. Holiday Retail Sales to Grow 7.4%* in 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.09.21Bafin: Neue Regeln für Kreditkartenzahlungen bringen mehr Sicherheit
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Mastercard Names Candido Botelho Bracher to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Mastercard Acquires CipherTrace to Enhance Crypto Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten