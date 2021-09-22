checkAd

The Novo Nordisk Foundation funds the world's first interdisciplinary research center to convert CO2 in the atmosphere into sustainable raw materials

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 07:00  |  22   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Novo Nordisk Foundation has awarded €84.7 million to establish a new research center to identify innovative solutions to reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere and technologies to recycle CO2. The Center will be based at Aarhus University in Denmark with six satellite institutions in the United States, Norway, Germany and the Netherlands.

CO2 in the atmosphere is one of the main causes of man-made climate change. Seriously curbing the rise in global temperature requires more than reducing emissions of CO2. It is also necessary to extract CO2 from the atmosphere and recycle it in products that are currently based on carbon extracted from fossil fuels such as oil and coal.

A new research center brings together international researchers across disciplines and sectors in pursuing one common goal: finding solutions enabling CO2 to be captured, processed and recycled as raw materials in new products.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation is awarding a grant of DKK 630 million (€84.7 million) for establishing this center named Novo Nordisk Foundation CO2 Research Center. The Center will be based at Aarhus University in Denmark and also comprises six satellite institutions in the United States, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark. The Center will also collaborate with a wide range of industry partners and other international academic institutions.

No research field can solve this challenge alone

The Center will create an interdisciplinary platform that combines various scientific fields such as chemistry, the life sciences and systems analysis. This research will pave the way for scalable technologies that can efficiently capture and recycle CO2. Currently, there is no research center in Denmark or internationally that operates in this way towards solving the CO2 problem. The Center will therefore be an absolute frontrunner in combatting rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere.

"The Center will bring together leading researchers across disciplines in pursuit of a common goal of finding methods that can reduce the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. The fundamental research at the Center will be inspired by extensive interaction with relevant industry partners. This will enable us to rapidly implement new technologies for the benefit of society," says Alfred M. Spormann, who has been appointed the Director of the Center and is currently a professor at Stanford University in the United States.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Novo Nordisk Foundation funds the world's first interdisciplinary research center to convert CO2 in the atmosphere into sustainable raw materials COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Novo Nordisk Foundation has awarded €84.7 million to establish a new research center to identify innovative solutions to reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere and technologies to recycle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
At CAGR 5.41 %, Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market Size Will Reach USD 931.7 Million by ...
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...