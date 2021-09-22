The Novo Nordisk Foundation funds the world's first interdisciplinary research center to convert CO2 in the atmosphere into sustainable raw materials
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Novo Nordisk Foundation has awarded €84.7 million to establish a new research center to identify innovative solutions to reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere and technologies to recycle CO2. The Center will be based at Aarhus University in Denmark with six satellite institutions in the United States, Norway, Germany and the Netherlands.
CO2 in the atmosphere is one of the main causes of man-made climate change. Seriously curbing the rise in global temperature requires more than reducing emissions of CO2. It is also necessary to extract CO2 from the atmosphere and recycle it in products that are currently based on carbon extracted from fossil fuels such as oil and coal.
A new research center brings together international researchers across disciplines and sectors in pursuing one common goal: finding solutions enabling CO2 to be captured, processed and recycled as raw materials in new products.
The Novo Nordisk Foundation is awarding a grant of DKK 630 million (€84.7 million) for establishing this center named Novo Nordisk Foundation CO2 Research Center. The Center will be based at Aarhus University in Denmark and also comprises six satellite institutions in the United States, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark. The Center will also collaborate with a wide range of industry partners and other international academic institutions.
No research field can solve this challenge alone
The Center will create an interdisciplinary platform that combines various scientific fields such as chemistry, the life sciences and systems analysis. This research will pave the way for scalable technologies that can efficiently capture and recycle CO2. Currently, there is no research center in Denmark or internationally that operates in this way towards solving the CO2 problem. The Center will therefore be an absolute frontrunner in combatting rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere.
"The Center will bring together leading researchers across disciplines in pursuit of a common goal of finding methods that can reduce the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. The fundamental research at the Center will be inspired by extensive interaction with relevant industry partners. This will enable us to rapidly implement new technologies for the benefit of society," says Alfred M. Spormann, who has been appointed the Director of the Center and is currently a professor at Stanford University in the United States.
0 Kommentare