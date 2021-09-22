Technip Energies Partners With NPCC to Advance Energy Transition

The MoU was signed at the GASTECH conference on Sept. 21, by NPCC CEO Eng Ahmed Dhaheri and Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton in the presence of senior officials of both companies.

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) and National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance energy transition in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries in the MENA region.

With the commitment to energy transition and decarbonization, there is an unprecedented momentum in the industry for clean energy. The aim of this agreement is to explore and capitalize on this evolving opportunity and to provide added value services. Technip Energies and NPCC will create a Joint Venture (JV) to drive the energy transition journey.

With more than three decades of existing collaboration, both entities will bring complementary added-value to the JV. While Technip Energies will bring its technological know-how, overall project management capabilities and innovative solutions from early stage to project delivery, NPCC will bring its project management skills for EPC projects, its regional footprint and its fabrication capabilities.

The strategic partnership will focus on capturing opportunities in energy transition and on fostering the best engineering practices. It will also enhance cooperation in blue and green hydrogen and related decarbonization projects, CO 2 capture in addition to industrial projects in the fields of waste-to-energy, biorefining, biochemistry, ammonia as well as other energy transition related themes.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, said: “We are proud to have signed this partnership with NPCC, a long standing and trusted partner with whom we have executed several landmark projects. We have always believed in sharing technical knowledge, technologies and competencies that would contribute to the overall growth and wellbeing of host countries and followed the path of creating In Country Value. This partnership will encompass the right mix of identification capability for concrete opportunities like CO 2 capture, blue/green hydrogen and ammonia, of technology know-how, technical capabilities, global and local execution experience and financial strength for providing holistic solutions to accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon society.”