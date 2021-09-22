Roche launches three respiratory test panels on cobas 6800/8800 Systems in CE markets to help identify multiple pathogens with overlapping symptoms in patients

Acute respiratory infections are one of the leading causes of death and disability globally, presenting substantial health challenges especially for infants, the elderly and the immunocompromised. 1-3

Three new molecular diagnostic test panels for influenza and other common respiratory illnesses can be run together or alone using one patient sample.

Flexible syndromic testing tailored to patient needs reduces unnecessary testing and provides clinicians with actionable insights sooner when compared to conventional methods.

This flexible solution will enable Roche to provide a broad range of respiratory targets with up to three tests out of one sample and can be combined with our COVID-19 offering on cobas 6800/8800 Systems.



Basel, 22 September 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the launch of three molecular PCR diagnostic test panels to simultaneously detect and differentiate common respiratory pathogens:

influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

adenovirus (ADV), human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and enterovirus/rhinovirus (EV/RV)

parainfluenza 1, 2, 3 and 4



The three tests can be run together or individually from a single nasopharyngeal swab specimen. As respiratory viruses circulating within a community can vary depending on seasonality and geography, a flexible testing option based on a syndromic-style panel enables personalised healthcare and helps reduce unnecessary testing.

Patients with respiratory infections often have signs and symptoms that are indicative of the disease, but are not specific enough to discern the root cause of the illness. Syndromic testing allows clinicians to test patients simultaneously for multiple pathogens based on overlapping symptoms. By detecting the most common pathogens that cause disease on a flexible set of test panels together, clinicians are provided with actionable insights so the right therapeutic can be prescribed sooner compared to conventional test methods. This in turn enables timely infection control, proper hospital bed management and improved patient care.

“Our latest set of syndromic respiratory solutions allows clinicians to choose the appropriate tests based on the healthcare setting, season and patient needs,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. ”By testing only what is medically relevant and necessary, we enable targeted therapy, avoid misuse of antibiotics and reduce unnecessary intervention.”