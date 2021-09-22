[iliad Press Release] iliad Group to acquire cable operator UPC Poland

checkAd

iliad Group to acquire cable operator UPC Poland

Paris, September 22, 2021

iliad Group to acquire cable operator UPC Poland

  

In accordance with the announcement made on July 30, 2021, iliad Group and Liberty Global today announce that they have entered into an agreement for Play – a subsidiary of iliad Group - to acquire 100% of the share capital of UPC Poland for an enterprise value of PLN7.0 billion.

Transaction rationale

The acquisition of UPC Poland represents Iliad’s next step in the Polish telecoms market following the acquisition of Play last year. Together, both operators will become the 2nd largest telecom operator in the Polish market with 2020 combined revenues of €1.96 billion and 2020 combined EBITDAaL1 of €697 million.

UPC Poland is one of the largest internet service providers in Poland with 3.7 million homes passed in FTTx and 1.5 million subscribers. UPC Poland generated PLN 1,698 million in revenue and PLN 757 million in EBITDAaL1 in 2020.

Transaction highlights

The acquisition of UPC Poland by iliad Group represents an enterprise value of PLN7.0 billion (€1.53 billion2), corresponding to a 2020 EBITDAaL multiple of 9.3x before synergies and c.7x after revenue and costs synergies. The transaction is to be financed from available cash and debt issuance at Play's level. The Board of Directors of iliad has unanimously approved the acquisition.

At closing, UPC Poland will become a subsidiary of Play. The Group expects the integration of UPC Poland with Play to support product innovation and investments in fiber networks for the B2C and B2B segments. Together, Play and UPC Poland will cover all of Poland, serving more than 17 million mobile and fixed subscribers as of today.

The announced transaction is expected to close in H1 2022 after clearance by the relevant authorities. This transaction is the conclusion of the indicative offer announced on July 30, 2021 whose terms were communicated to the independent expert (BMA) as part of the simplified public tender offer.

