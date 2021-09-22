checkAd

CMTA and Addex Therapeutics Enter Collaboration to Advance GABA B PAM as Potential Treatment for CMT1A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 07:00  |  35   |   |   

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Glenolden, PA and Geneva, Switzerland, September 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Charcot–Marie–Tooth Association (CMTA), the largest philanthropic funder of CMT research worldwide, and Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced a collaboration to investigate a potential therapy for CMT type 1A (CMT1A), the most common subtype of the disease, which affects approximately 1.5 million people.

The primary goal of the collaboration is to evaluate the benefit of Addex’s proprietary positive allosteric modulator’s (PAM’s) targeting the gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABAB) receptor in rodent models of CMT1A. The GABAB receptor has previously been shown to be instrumental in controlling the overexpression of Peripheral Myelin Protein-22 (PMP22) in a rat model of CMT1A. Elevated PMP22 is closely associated with the disabling peripheral neuropathy that accompanies CMT1A.

The CMTA’s Strategy to Accelerate Research (STAR) connects leading CMT clinicians and researchers with pharmaceutical partners committed to developing treatments and a cure for CMT. Strategic alliances with pharmaceutical partners like Addex Therapeutics support drug development efforts to deliver therapies to CMT patients.

“We are excited to establish this partnership with Addex Therapeutics as they work to advance their PAM’s to treat CMT1A,” said CMTA’s CEO Amy Gray. “Strategic research partnerships with companies like Addex is a central part of our strategy to accelerate the development of treatments for the CMT community. Since launching STAR 12 years ago, the CMTA has been able to establish research partnerships with almost 40 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and leading research labs around the world. We share Addex’s enthusiasm and passion for developing life-changing treatments for patients.”

The research alliance with Addex will include joint study planning aimed at the chronic dosing of select GABAB PAM’s in rodent models of CMT1A, followed by detailed assessments aimed at measuring the improvement of key outcomes. These outcome measures include biomarkers, motor function, electrophysiology and peripheral nerve histology. This is made possible through the CMTA’s preclinical testing alliance: www.cmtausa.org/our-research/for-researchers/cmta-preclinical-testing-network/

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CMTA and Addex Therapeutics Enter Collaboration to Advance GABA B PAM as Potential Treatment for CMT1A Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR Glenolden, PA and Geneva, Switzerland, September 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Charcot–Marie–Tooth Association (CMTA), the largest philanthropic funder of CMT research worldwide, and Addex Therapeutics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Kinnevik: Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Progress on Requested FDA Meeting for Proposed Ampligen Clinical ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...