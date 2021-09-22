checkAd

W. L. Gore & Associates Enhances GORE VIABAHN Endoprosthesis Portfolio With Lower Profile Delivery

Improvements to large diameter devices include accessibility through smaller sheaths while providing enhanced visualization by adding radiopaque markers

25 years of continued innovation

PUTZBRUNN, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of efforts to continuously improve medical solutions for patients with complex vascular disease, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) announced the EMEA launch of the lower profile, large diameter GORE VIABAHN Endoprosthesis with PROPATEN Bioactive Surface. The device enhancements build on a market-leading stent graft device, which has become an important tool for treating complex vascular disease. The innovative VIABAHN Device design reduces the delivery profile for larger 9–13 mm diameter stent grafts by up to 3 Fr, enabling delivery through smaller sheaths. Smaller introducer sheaths have resulted in a lower risk of vascular access complications in select patient populations.1 Additionally, new radiopaque markers, now also on the larger diameter device configurations, enhance visualization under fluoroscopy, facilitating positioning and device delivery, as well as precise and predictable placement. "In addition to the radiopaque markers that facilitate positioning and deployment, the new lower profile enables use of a smaller sheath, potentially reducing the risk of damage at the access site," said Manuel Alonso, M.D., Vascular Surgeon, Oviedo, Spain. "Combined with the trackability and flexibility this new lower profile offering will become very instrumental for treating complex patients across disease states in my practice."

GORE VIABAHN Endoprosthesis with PROPATEN Bioactive Surface

"The story of the GORE VIABAHN Endoprosthesis is a story of physician collaboration across four patient-centric indications and of proving performance over and over," said Benjamin Beckstead, Gore Vascular Category Leader.

Since its EU launch in 1996, the device has evolved with numerous enhancements and supported hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide. Currently, the VIABAHN Device is used in various clinical indications such as in superficial femoral artery (SFA) lesions, iliac lesions, in-stent restenosis of SFA lesions and AV Access circuit lesions.*

For more information, visit https://www.goremedical.com/eu/products/viabahn

* For complete indications and other important safety information for Gore commercial products referenced herein, refer to the applicable Instructions for Use (IFU).

1. Applegate RJ, Sacrinty MT, Kutcher MA, et al. Trends in vascular complications after diagnostic cardiac catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention via the femoral artery, 1998 to 2007. JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions 2008;1(3):317-326.

Gore engineers medical devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other health conditions. With more than 50 million medical devices implanted over the course of more than 45 years, Gore builds on its legacy of improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers. Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration we are improving lives.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 11,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.8 billion.

gore.com

Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE, Together, improving life, PROPATEN, VIABAHN and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

W. L. Gore & Associates Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628622/GORE_VSX_LDPro_final_highres.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/340166/W_L_Gore_and_Associates_Logo.jpg




