checkAd

Sinch extends leadership in conversational messaging through acquisition of MessengerPeople

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 07:30  |  11   |   |   

Stockholm, Sweden – September 22, 2021 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MessengerPeople, a leading German software-as-as-service platform for conversational messaging. Sinch will pay a total enterprise value of EUR 48 million, with a total cash consideration of EUR 33.6 million and EUR 14.4 million paid in the form of new shares in Sinch. Using yesterday’s EUR/SEK exchange rate of 10.18, this corresponds to an enterprise value of SEK 489 million.

Founded in Munich in 2015, MessengerPeople offers a cloud-based software suite that makes it easy for businesses to engage with their customers via messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and Apple Business Chat (iMessage). A pioneer in its field, MessengerPeople was amongst the very first innovators to recognize the potential of next generation messaging channels and build software tools for businesses to leverage these capabilities. More than 700 businesses use MessengerPeople applications to engage with their customers, and around 80% of these businesses are based in the DACH region.

“I’m very impressed with the MessengerPeople team and their success in bringing innovative products to market. Most businesses have yet to discover the benefits of conversational messaging, and together we are superbly placed to win in this market as uptake now begins to accelerate”, comments Oscar Werner, CEO of Sinch.

With easy-to-use applications that are designed for business users, MessengerPeople complements Sinch’s API-based offering for larger enterprises and channel partners. The MessengerPeople platform is particularly well-suited for pre-sales and customer care, which accounts for around 85 percent of current volumes. Monetization is based primarily on subscriptions and monthly active users, through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, rather than on transaction volumes.

MessengerPeople serves businesses across a broad range of verticals such as eCommerce, Automotive, Public Authorities, and Media. Current customers include travel & tourism leader TUI, e-commerce specialist Women’s Best, and the state government of Telangana, India. In the year ending December 2021, MessengerPeople is expected to generate revenues of EUR 5.1 million, Gross Profit of EUR 4.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 0.6 million. Underlying revenue growth compared to the previous year is expected to reach 35 percent. The company has around 40 employees and is based in Munich, Germany.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sinch extends leadership in conversational messaging through acquisition of MessengerPeople Stockholm, Sweden – September 22, 2021 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MessengerPeople, a leading German …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
Kinnevik: Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Progress on Requested FDA Meeting for Proposed Ampligen Clinical ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...