                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 21 Sep 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    27.8534 £    24.1410
Estimated MTD return      1.56 %      1.59 %
Estimated YTD return      7.39 %      6.03 %
Estimated ITD return    178.53 %    141.41 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    23.40 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -15.99 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -25.44 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

