Kongsberg Automotive Gets EUR 27.2 Million Contract in China

Autor: PLX AI
22.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive awarded contract worth EUR 27.2 million estimated lifetime revenue.Average annual revenue EUR 3.4 millionThe secured contract is for Kongsberg Automotive Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Shifter and the MT Cable …

  • (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive awarded contract worth EUR 27.2 million estimated lifetime revenue.
  • Average annual revenue EUR 3.4 million
  • The secured contract is for Kongsberg Automotive Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Shifter and the MT Cable Shifter to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in North China
  • Production starts in 2022 from the Kongsberg Automotive Morse Shanghai (KAMS) facility
