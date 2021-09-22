Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Kongsberg Automotive Gets EUR 27.2 Million Contract in China (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive awarded contract worth EUR 27.2 million estimated lifetime revenue.Average annual revenue EUR 3.4 millionThe secured contract is for Kongsberg Automotive Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Shifter and the MT Cable …



