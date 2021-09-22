Kongsberg Automotive Gets EUR 27.2 Million Contract in China
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive awarded contract worth EUR 27.2 million estimated lifetime revenue.
- Average annual revenue EUR 3.4 million
- The secured contract is for Kongsberg Automotive Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Shifter and the MT Cable Shifter to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in North China
- Production starts in 2022 from the Kongsberg Automotive Morse Shanghai (KAMS) facility
