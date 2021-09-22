checkAd

Angle PLC Announces Study Shows Use of Parsortix to Assess PD-L1

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 08:00  |   |   |   

Study demonstrates use of Parsortix to assess PD-L1 Status of CTCs in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with a simple blood testFurther evidence supporting ANGLE's decision to develop a Parsortix-based PD-L1 assay to assess patient cancer PD-L1 …

Study demonstrates use of Parsortix to assess PD-L1 Status of CTCs in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with a simple blood test

Further evidence supporting ANGLE's decision to develop a Parsortix-based PD-L1 assay to assess patient cancer PD-L1 status

ANGLE PD-L1 assay to be offered for use in cancer drug trials to pharma services customers developing new immunotherapy drugs

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that the Health Research Institute of Santiago (IDIS), Spain, has published results of a study in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergoing treatment with the immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), pembrolizumab.

The expression of immune checkpoint proteins is dysregulated by tumours as an immune resistance mechanism. The development of ICIs has revolutionised the treatment of NSCLC, with National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines recommending ICIs as first-line therapy for advanced disease. Individual patient response to PD-L1 or PD-1 inhibitors can be profound and durable. However, the proportion of patients responding is low, ranging from 13% to 50%. As such, there is a clear need for improved patient selection as non-responders do not benefit from the drug but also risk developing hyper-progressive disease and drug toxicity with immune-related adverse events. Further to this, low response rates have led to a number of PD-L1 inhibitors being withdrawn from the market or being unsuccessful in trials following a failure to demonstrate statistically significant improvement in patient population outcomes.

The current standard of care requires PD-L1 status to be established from a tumour tissue biopsy. However, lung tissue biopsy required for biomarker assessment is associated with significant risks and the evolution of the tumour after initial tissue biopsy results in this approach being a poor predictor of treatment response as the PD-L1 status can change. Liquid biopsy offers the potential for safe, cost-effective longitudinal monitoring of tumour evolution and disease progression. As PD-L1 status requires the analysis of protein expression in the cell membrane, CTCs as complete cells are the only liquid biopsy analyte able to provide this.

Seite 1 von 5
ANGLE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Angle PLC Announces Study Shows Use of Parsortix to Assess PD-L1 Study demonstrates use of Parsortix to assess PD-L1 Status of CTCs in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with a simple blood testFurther evidence supporting ANGLE's decision to develop a Parsortix-based PD-L1 assay to assess patient cancer PD-L1 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody ...
Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Focus Graphite Engages NewFields Canada Mining & Environment to Design the Tailing Storage Facility ...
Green Stream Holdings Announces Its Structural Engineer Completed Soil Borings For 3 Megawatt Solar ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and ...
Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Developing New Line of Vegan Desserts
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Raises $4.4 Million, Amends Forbearance Agreement
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
Accesswire | Analysen