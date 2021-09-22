Angle PLC Announces Study Shows Use of Parsortix to Assess PD-L1

Study demonstrates use of Parsortix to assess PD-L1 Status of CTCs in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with a simple blood testFurther evidence supporting ANGLE's decision to develop a Parsortix-based PD-L1 assay to assess patient cancer PD-L1 …

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that the Health Research Institute of Santiago (IDIS), Spain, has published results of a study in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergoing treatment with the immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), pembrolizumab.

The expression of immune checkpoint proteins is dysregulated by tumours as an immune resistance mechanism. The development of ICIs has revolutionised the treatment of NSCLC, with National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines recommending ICIs as first-line therapy for advanced disease. Individual patient response to PD-L1 or PD-1 inhibitors can be profound and durable. However, the proportion of patients responding is low, ranging from 13% to 50%. As such, there is a clear need for improved patient selection as non-responders do not benefit from the drug but also risk developing hyper-progressive disease and drug toxicity with immune-related adverse events. Further to this, low response rates have led to a number of PD-L1 inhibitors being withdrawn from the market or being unsuccessful in trials following a failure to demonstrate statistically significant improvement in patient population outcomes.

The current standard of care requires PD-L1 status to be established from a tumour tissue biopsy. However, lung tissue biopsy required for biomarker assessment is associated with significant risks and the evolution of the tumour after initial tissue biopsy results in this approach being a poor predictor of treatment response as the PD-L1 status can change. Liquid biopsy offers the potential for safe, cost-effective longitudinal monitoring of tumour evolution and disease progression. As PD-L1 status requires the analysis of protein expression in the cell membrane, CTCs as complete cells are the only liquid biopsy analyte able to provide this.