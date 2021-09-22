VERBIO AG: Record result and record sales; Germany finally taking serious steps to address decarbonisation in transport; legal requirements for CO 2 savings increase from 6 percent to 25 percent in 2030 [1] ; very attractive market environment for advanced biofuels until 2030; comprehensive investment programme for Germany

DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Annual Results VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Record result and record sales; very attractive market environment for advanced biofuels until 2030; comprehensive investment programme for Germany 22.09.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial year 2020/2021 in figures

- EBITDA of EUR 166.3 million, up 36.2 percent

- Sales revenues of EUR 1.0 billion

- EBITDA margin 16.2 percent

- Equity ratio 75.1 percent

- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 per share

Outlook for 2021/2022

- EBITDA forecast for 2021/2022 of approximately EUR 150 million

- Net cash at the end of the financial year 2021/2022 of approximately EUR 50 million

- Demand for renewable fuels in Germany to grow by 400 percent by 2030

- Biomethane makes the break-through for use as a fuel in the heavy goods transport sector; construction of a liquefaction plant and installation of 20 BioLNG filling stations by the end of 2023

- Comprehensive investment programme to expand the Group's German locations

- Project VerBioChem, our launch into the decarbonisation of the chemical industry

Leipzig, September 22, 2021 - VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG has again generated record results with record levels of sales revenues in the financial year 2020/2021. For the first time the Group's sales revenues exceeded one billion euros, with an increase of 17.6 percent to EUR 1,026 million (2019/2020: EUR 872.4 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 36.2 percent to EUR 166.3 million. The Group's earnings before taxation and interest (EBIT) increased to EUR 136.6 million, an increase of 48.6 percent (2019/2020: EUR 91.9 million). The net result amounted to EUR 93.5 million (2019/2020: EUR 63.8 million), after deduction of current and deferred taxes of EUR 41.8million (2019/2020: EUR 27.2 million). Based on the result for the period, earnings per share (basic and diluted) were EUR 1.48 and EUR 1.47 respectively (2019/2020: EUR 1.01 and EUR 1.01 respectively).