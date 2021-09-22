checkAd

DGAP-News VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Record result and record sales; very attractive market environment for advanced biofuels until 2030; comprehensive investment programme for Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.09.2021, 08:00  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Record result and record sales; very attractive market environment for advanced biofuels until 2030; comprehensive investment programme for Germany

22.09.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBIO AG: Record result and record sales; Germany finally taking serious steps to address decarbonisation in transport; legal requirements for CO2 savings increase from 6 percent to 25 percent in 2030[1]; very attractive market environment for advanced biofuels until 2030; comprehensive investment programme for Germany

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu VERBIO - Vereinigte Bioenergie AG!
Long
Basispreis 48,00€
Hebel 7,69
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 61,65€
Hebel 6,91
Ask 1,05
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Financial year 2020/2021 in figures

- EBITDA of EUR 166.3 million, up 36.2 percent

- Sales revenues of EUR 1.0 billion

- EBITDA margin 16.2 percent

- Equity ratio 75.1 percent

- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 per share

Outlook for 2021/2022

- EBITDA forecast for 2021/2022 of approximately EUR 150 million

- Net cash at the end of the financial year 2021/2022 of approximately EUR 50 million

- Demand for renewable fuels in Germany to grow by 400 percent by 2030

- Biomethane makes the break-through for use as a fuel in the heavy goods transport sector; construction of a liquefaction plant and installation of 20 BioLNG filling stations by the end of 2023

- Comprehensive investment programme to expand the Group's German locations

- Project VerBioChem, our launch into the decarbonisation of the chemical industry

Leipzig, September 22, 2021 - VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG has again generated record results with record levels of sales revenues in the financial year 2020/2021. For the first time the Group's sales revenues exceeded one billion euros, with an increase of 17.6 percent to EUR 1,026 million (2019/2020: EUR 872.4 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 36.2 percent to EUR 166.3 million. The Group's earnings before taxation and interest (EBIT) increased to EUR 136.6 million, an increase of 48.6 percent (2019/2020: EUR 91.9 million). The net result amounted to EUR 93.5 million (2019/2020: EUR 63.8 million), after deduction of current and deferred taxes of EUR 41.8million (2019/2020: EUR 27.2 million). Based on the result for the period, earnings per share (basic and diluted) were EUR 1.48 and EUR 1.47 respectively (2019/2020: EUR 1.01 and EUR 1.01 respectively).

Seite 1 von 8
verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ### Verbio AG ###
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Record result and record sales; very attractive market environment for advanced biofuels until 2030; comprehensive investment programme for Germany DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Annual Results VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Record result and record sales; very attractive market environment for advanced biofuels until 2030; comprehensive investment programme for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: PureGRAPH(R)-Produktpalette um EVA-Träger und kundenspezifische Optionen ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from ...
DGAP-News: Burcon Announces Board Change and Provides Business Update
DGAP-Adhoc: Babbel Group AG: Babbel Group hat gemeinsam mit ihren Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: GSW Immobilien AG; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss des Zusammenschlusses mit ...
Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from Chinese regulatory changes and ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: GSW Immobilien AG; Bidder: Vonovia SE
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:42 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Verbio rutschen ab nach enttäuschendem Ausblick
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:32 UhrVerbio sieht Gewinnziel unter Vorjahresniveau - Aktie vorbörslich im Minus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:26 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Etwas höher vor Fed-Signalen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für fortschrittliche Biokraftstoffe bis 2030; umfangreiches Investitionsprogramm für Deutschland
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Verbio Aktie: Alles gut im dritten Anlauf? Das Risiko könnte steigen!
4investors | Kommentare
10.09.21Ökoaktien: Schöne grüne Welt(1) 
Smart Investor | Kommentare
09.09.21Heibel-Ticker Leserfragen zu: DAX, Flatex, Schaltbau, Alibaba, CureVac, Cathie Wood, Spotify, BioNTech & Co.
Stephan Heibel | Kommentare
26.08.21LYNX: VERBIO: Ein perfekter Aufwärtstrend … aber die Aktie ist teuer!
LYNX Broker | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21LYNX: VERBIO: Ein perfekter Aufwärtstrend … aber die Aktie ist teuer!
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
25.08.21DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings