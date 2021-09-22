checkAd

Legrand 2021 Capital Markets Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 08:00  |  44   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) is hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day on September 22, 2021, broadcast live from company headquarters in Limoges, France. On this occasion, the Executive Committee will review how the Group is accelerating its value creating growth.

I. A unique model focused on value creation

Benoît Coquart (CEO) and Franck Lemery (CFO) will provide insights into the pillars of Legrand’s unique model focused on value creation (leadership positions1, innovation, bolt-on2 acquisition strategy, proven management processes, entrepreneurial spirit and more), and will also review its front-running financial and ESG performance.

II. Accelerating growth initiatives

Benoît Coquart and Gloria Glang (EVP, Strategy and Development) will present the Group’s strategic roadmap.

Legrand is currently accelerating its profitable and responsible value creation by taking full advantage of the business cycle now getting under way. This includes a large number of initiatives designed to accelerate Legrand’s development, in particular in faster expanding segments – datacenters, the connected products offerings under the Eliot program, and energy efficiency solutions. The aim is to increase these segments’ contribution to Group sales from 31% in 2020 to 50% in the medium term.

Each of the Group’s three geographical regions illustrates one of its key strategic focuses:

- Frédéric Xerri (EVP Europe): Eliot in Europe,
- John Selldorff (CEO of Legrand North & Central America): energy efficiency programs in the United States, and
- Jean-Luc Cartet (EVP Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, South America): datacenters in the Rest of the world

III. Optimizing resources, fostering talent

Antoine Burel (Deputy CEO, COO) and Karine Alquier-Caro (Chief Purchasing Officer) will describe how Legrand is pursuing its focus on operation excellence.

Bénédicte Bahier (Chief Human Resources Officer) will highlight the many assets of Legrand’s corporate culture and structures, with notably an employee engagement rate of 80% in 2021, strongly progressing compared with 2017. She will also highlight the Group’s priorities for diversity, inclusion and talent.

IV. Confirming mid-term targets

Lastly, the day will be an opportunity for Legrand to confirm the mid-term targets it announced on February 11 this year3. Over a full economic cycle and excluding a major economic slowdown, the Group aims for:

- an average annual growth in sales, excluding exchange-rate effects, of between +5% and +10%,
- an average adjusted operating margin4 of approximately 20% of sales,
- a normalized free cash flow of between 13% and 15% of sales on average.

Seite 1 von 3
LEGRAND Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legrand 2021 Capital Markets Day Regulatory News: Legrand (Paris:LR) is hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day on September 22, 2021, broadcast live from company headquarters in Limoges, France. On this occasion, the Executive Committee will review how the Group is accelerating its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
Yahoo Finance Announces All-star Lineup for “All Markets Summit: the Path Forward”
EO Charging Bolsters Business Development Team With Key Executive Hires to Further Drive ...
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21Legrand: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten