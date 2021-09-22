Legrand (Paris:LR) is hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day on September 22, 2021, broadcast live from company headquarters in Limoges, France. On this occasion, the Executive Committee will review how the Group is accelerating its value creating growth.

Benoît Coquart (CEO) and Franck Lemery (CFO) will provide insights into the pillars of Legrand’s unique model focused on value creation (leadership positions1, innovation, bolt-on2 acquisition strategy, proven management processes, entrepreneurial spirit and more), and will also review its front-running financial and ESG performance.

II. Accelerating growth initiatives

Benoît Coquart and Gloria Glang (EVP, Strategy and Development) will present the Group’s strategic roadmap.

Legrand is currently accelerating its profitable and responsible value creation by taking full advantage of the business cycle now getting under way. This includes a large number of initiatives designed to accelerate Legrand’s development, in particular in faster expanding segments – datacenters, the connected products offerings under the Eliot program, and energy efficiency solutions. The aim is to increase these segments’ contribution to Group sales from 31% in 2020 to 50% in the medium term.

Each of the Group’s three geographical regions illustrates one of its key strategic focuses:

- Frédéric Xerri (EVP Europe): Eliot in Europe,

- John Selldorff (CEO of Legrand North & Central America): energy efficiency programs in the United States, and

- Jean-Luc Cartet (EVP Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, South America): datacenters in the Rest of the world

III. Optimizing resources, fostering talent

Antoine Burel (Deputy CEO, COO) and Karine Alquier-Caro (Chief Purchasing Officer) will describe how Legrand is pursuing its focus on operation excellence.

Bénédicte Bahier (Chief Human Resources Officer) will highlight the many assets of Legrand’s corporate culture and structures, with notably an employee engagement rate of 80% in 2021, strongly progressing compared with 2017. She will also highlight the Group’s priorities for diversity, inclusion and talent.

IV. Confirming mid-term targets

Lastly, the day will be an opportunity for Legrand to confirm the mid-term targets it announced on February 11 this year3. Over a full economic cycle and excluding a major economic slowdown, the Group aims for:

- an average annual growth in sales, excluding exchange-rate effects, of between +5% and +10%,

- an average adjusted operating margin4 of approximately 20% of sales,

- a normalized free cash flow of between 13% and 15% of sales on average.