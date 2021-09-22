checkAd

Integer to Construct New Innovation and Manufacturing Facility in Galway, Ireland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 08:01  |  38   |   |   

Expansion to Significantly Increase Integer’s Presence and Capabilities in Galway; Signifies Continued Growth and Commitment to Integer’s Customers

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, today announced it will further expand its presence in Galway, Ireland, with the construction of a new Medical Device Innovation and Manufacturing facility in the Parkmore East area of Galway. This new facility is required to meet increased demand for regional research, development and manufacturing capabilities as well as capacity for catheters and delivery systems. It adds to Integer’s 15 global manufacturing sites and current presence in Ireland, which includes an R&D center in Galway and manufacturing facilities in Galway and New Ross, County Wexford.

“I’m really pleased to see Integer announce further investment in Galway, with the addition of a new Medical Device Innovation and Manufacturing facility,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD. “I understand that this expansion will result in 100-200 new roles in the coming years, creating excellent employment opportunities for people in the area. This collaboration between IDA and Integer is another example of the valuable work that IDA do to bring investment into the country. I wish the team every success with this expansion.”

“This expansion further demonstrates Integer’s commitment to supporting our customers’ growth strategies,” said Payman Khales, president of Integer’s Cardio and Vascular business. “The new Galway facility will allow us to continue our investments in research and development in this important medical device hub. The significant manufacturing space in the same facility will allow a seamless transition of new products from development to manufacturing, which will further enable us to help our customers bring products to market faster – a strategic priority as we advance our vision to enhance the lives of patients around the world.”

The initial phase of the project will include construction of a 60,000 square foot facility on land purchased from IDA Ireland and involves a projected $30 million investment over the next several years. Construction is anticipated to kick off in 2022, with an estimated completion in late 2023. Once complete, all new regional research, development and manufacturing will be housed in this facility, with equipment investments continuing over the following 2-3 years. This initial phase will satisfy Integer’s immediate space requirements in the region; however, the company has obtained planning permission for a total of 147,000 square feet for future expansion when needed.  

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Integer to Construct New Innovation and Manufacturing Facility in Galway, Ireland Expansion to Significantly Increase Integer’s Presence and Capabilities in Galway; Signifies Continued Growth and Commitment to Integer’s CustomersPLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Progress on Requested FDA Meeting for Proposed Ampligen Clinical ...
NFI schedules third quarter 2021 financial results release and conference call
Transactions in relation to share buyback program
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...