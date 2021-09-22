Integer to Construct New Innovation and Manufacturing Facility in Galway, Ireland

“I’m really pleased to see Integer announce further investment in Galway, with the addition of a new Medical Device Innovation and Manufacturing facility,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD. “I understand that this expansion will result in 100-200 new roles in the coming years, creating excellent employment opportunities for people in the area. This collaboration between IDA and Integer is another example of the valuable work that IDA do to bring investment into the country. I wish the team every success with this expansion.”



“This expansion further demonstrates Integer’s commitment to supporting our customers’ growth strategies,” said Payman Khales, president of Integer’s Cardio and Vascular business. “The new Galway facility will allow us to continue our investments in research and development in this important medical device hub. The significant manufacturing space in the same facility will allow a seamless transition of new products from development to manufacturing, which will further enable us to help our customers bring products to market faster – a strategic priority as we advance our vision to enhance the lives of patients around the world.”



The initial phase of the project will include construction of a 60,000 square foot facility on land purchased from IDA Ireland and involves a projected $30 million investment over the next several years. Construction is anticipated to kick off in 2022, with an estimated completion in late 2023. Once complete, all new regional research, development and manufacturing will be housed in this facility, with equipment investments continuing over the following 2-3 years. This initial phase will satisfy Integer’s immediate space requirements in the region; however, the company has obtained planning permission for a total of 147,000 square feet for future expansion when needed.

