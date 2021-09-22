The program has focused on areas adjacent to the existing inferred resource in areas where anomalous gold results have been returned from soil sampling in previous seasons.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that the 2021 campaign has been directed towards drilling further mineralization in order to increase the overall 2.47Moz gold inferred resource (2.47-million-ounce inferred gold resource (170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45g/t Au with a 0.30g/t Au cut-off) at the Florin Project in the Yukon.

In spite of only having a week in which to mobilize, late in the field season, the team at Florin have managed to drill 1,275m in seven holes so far, with platforms prepared for another 11 holes in the immediate area of the inferred resource.

Assay results are not expected for several weeks. The summary logs from all these holes describe intervals of fine-grained sulphides hosted in intrusive and meta-sedimentary rocks, typical of the known, mineralized lithologies in the project. Any holes that remain undrilled this season will be prioritized when the field season re-opens in Q2, next year.

In parallel, a prospecting drive has started to map sites of historic artisanal mining identified next to dumps that have yielded gold-bearing grab samples. These areas are under investigation to better understand the mechanisms that concentrate higher grades of mineralization in and around the Florin intrusive.

In the meantime, satellite imagery has been ordered to guide prospecting, mapping and sampling in order to better understand the distribution of mineralization in and around the Florin intrusion.

CEO George Drazenovic, commented: “We are pleased with the start-up progress on the Q3 2021 core drilling campaign at the Florin Project which is targeting areas adjacent to known gold mineralization with the intention of adding ounces to the existing inferred Resource figure of 2.47Moz Au. The prospecting campaign being undertaken in tandem aims to identify new areas of mineralization which will be the target of future drill campaigns along with the West and Treadwell Zones. In the background, we welcome the ongoing support of Resource Geologist Trevor Rabb at Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. who is consolidating the existing database, ready to include upcoming assay results from this season’s drill campaign”.