Notice on Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB on 14 October 2021

At the initiative of shareholder of AUGA group, AB (code 126264360, address Konstitucijos avenue 21C, Vilnius, Company ) Baltic Champs Group, UAB and at the initiative of the Board of the Company, the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company is being convened on 1 4 O ctober 2021, at 10.00 a.m .

Only those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the close of the record date of the general meeting of shareholders may participate and vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

The record date of the meeting shall be 7 October 2021.

Agenda of the meeting:

Delisting of shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Authorisations to the Manager of the Company.

Drafts of decisions with related documentation shall be published separately by supplementing this notice.

Shareholders of the Company shall have a right to participate and vote at the general meeting of shareholders personally or by power of attorney or represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded.

The total number of the Company’s shares of EUR 0.29 par value each and the number of shares granting voting rights during the general meeting of shareholders is the same and amounts to 227,416,252.

ISIN code of the Company’s shares is LT0000127466.

A person attending the general meeting of shareholders and having a voting right must provide a person’s identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally provide a document confirming his/her right to vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

Each shareholder shall have a right in the manner established by the laws to authorise other (natural or legal) person to attend and vote at the general meeting of shareholders on his/her behalf. At the general meeting of shareholders an authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder represented by him/her, unless the authorized person’s rights are limited by the power of attorney or by laws. The authorized person must provide a power of attorney certified in the manner established by laws. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in the manner established by laws.