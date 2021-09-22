checkAd

AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 08:06  |  16   |   |   

On 21 September 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased in the open market 4,958 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 3.9505 per share.

Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 5,178,863 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 9.49% of the registered share capital. QVT’s CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider On 21 September 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased in the open market 4,958 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 3.9505 per share. Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
ME2C Environmental Announces a New License Agreement of its Patented Technology with a Midwest ...
Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Herborium Group progresses with Distribution Agreements for AcnEase and its Cosmeceuticals to take ...
Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Progress on Requested FDA Meeting for Proposed Ampligen Clinical ...
NFI schedules third quarter 2021 financial results release and conference call
Transactions in relation to share buyback program
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrSt. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) Update on 2021 Drilling Campaign at the Florin Project, Yukon Territory, Canada
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
07:35 UhrO2Gold: Kolumbianische Goldproduktion innerhalb von 12 Monaten?
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
05:04 UhrAller guten Dinge sind DREI...: Sibanye-Stillwater initiiert strategisches Lithium-Joint Venture
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
21.09.21BCM Resources Closes Financing
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Tagesausblick für 22.09.: DAX – Bullen zeigen sich. Warten auf die Fed-Entscheidung!
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21West Mining Commences Drilling on The Kena Copper Zone, Kena Property, BC
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Marktgeflüster: Das müssen die Bullen schaffen, sonst..!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
21.09.21Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and Annual General and Special Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Loncor Announces Appointment of John Barker as Chief Executive Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Progress Introduces Log Management Archiving in WhatsUp Gold 2021.1
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten