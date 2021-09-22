checkAd

Ørsted, Williams Explore U.S. Wind, Electrolysis and Synthetic Gas Project

(PLX AI) – Ørsted and Williams join forces to explore clean energy opportunities in the U.S.Companies exploring a large-scale wind energy, electrolysis, and synthetic gas-via-methanation co-development in Wyoming, where Williams owns significant …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted and Williams join forces to explore clean energy opportunities in the U.S.
  • Companies exploring a large-scale wind energy, electrolysis, and synthetic gas-via-methanation co-development in Wyoming, where Williams owns significant land area and natural gas infrastructure
  • Ørsted looking to potentially transform Onshore business into a growth platform for renewable hydrogen
