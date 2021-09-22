checkAd

Notice on the update of questions of the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of AUGA group, AB on 14 October 2021 by drafts of decisions and related information

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021   

By this notice AUGA group, AB (code 126264360, address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Company) updates the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company on 14 October 2021 by drafts of decisions and related information.

Draft decisions of the general shareholders meeting of the Company regarding questions of the Agenda of the Meeting are the following:

1. Delisting of shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

1.1. To initiate delisting of all the outstanding shares of the Company and delist them from trading on the regulated market Warsaw Stock Exchange pursuant to Article 91 section 5 and Article 90a Section 1a Subsection 1) of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies.

1.2. To determine that the price of the tender offer aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market Warsaw Stock Exchange is set in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Poland on Public Offerings and the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Securities.

2. Authorisations to the Manager of the Company.

To authorise and oblige the Manager of the Company with the right to delegate, after the tender offer aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange is duly submitted and implemented and any other needed procedures under the applicable Lithuanian and/or Polish laws are duly executed, to carry out necessary actions and to submit necessary documents to the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Polish Financial Supervision Authority and to Polish National Depository for Securities for taking decisions on delisting of the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Attached:
General voting ballot.

CEO
Kęstutis Juščius
+370 5 233 5340

Attachment





