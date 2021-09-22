Announcement of the notification of the Board of AUGA group, AB about the intention to delist the shares of the company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

The Board of AUGA group, AB (the “Company”) in its meeting, held on 22 September 2021, based on the request (hereinafter, the “Request”) of the shareholder of the Company Baltic Champs Group, UAB (hereinafter, the “Shareholder”), requesting convocation of the general meeting of shareholders of the Company, has inter alia decided to approve the notification about the intention to delist the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (hereinafter, the “WSE”) (attached).



In the Request, the Shareholder suggest the General Meeting to consider the issue on delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the WSE for the following reasons, which are also fully supported by the Board of the Company: