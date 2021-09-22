AB “Novaturas” launches additional travel protection service "Self-isolation pause"

Considering the conditions dictated by the market and travelers, the leading tour operator in the Baltic States launches a new service "Self-isolation pause". This service allows the travelers to change the date, direction, or hotel of a purchased trip if, in case of a close contact with coronavirus infected person, the travelers have the obligation to isolate themselves.

"The pandemic has had a significant impact on both traveling itself and travel planning. Alongside the excitement of the future trip, there anxiety caused by changing traveling restrictions as well as possible unpredictable disruptions has emerged. Our team is constantly looking for ways to make it easier for travelers to plan future trips and reduce the stress factor. During the quarantine, we have introduced the "COVID pause" service, and from now on we offer "Self-isolation pause” service for those travelers who want to have additional protection in case they have a close contact with an infected person and have to isolate themselves," says Olga Belova “Novaturas” group marketing director.