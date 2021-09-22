Buy Bakkafrost, Leroy Seafood on Positive Outlook for Salmon Sector, Handelsbanken Says
- (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost and Leroy Seafood should benefit from a positive outlook in the salmon sector, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- Salmon companies enjoy prospects for high and stable growth as the overall market demand should be rising after the corona crisis, the analysts said
- Bakkafrost presents an attractive exposure to salmon market’s positive trends, while Leroy Seafood should see continued volume growth and margin improvement, Handelsbanken said
