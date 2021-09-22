Buy Bakkafrost, Leroy Seafood on Positive Outlook for Salmon Sector, Handelsbanken Says Autor: PLX AI | 22.09.2021, 08:25 | 21 | 0 | 0 22.09.2021, 08:25 | (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost and Leroy Seafood should benefit from a positive outlook in the salmon sector, analysts at Handelsbanken said. Salmon companies enjoy prospects for high and stable growth as the overall market demand should be rising after the … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost and Leroy Seafood should benefit from a positive outlook in the salmon sector, analysts at Handelsbanken said. Salmon companies enjoy prospects for high and stable growth as the overall market demand should be rising after the … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost and Leroy Seafood should benefit from a positive outlook in the salmon sector, analysts at Handelsbanken said.

Salmon companies enjoy prospects for high and stable growth as the overall market demand should be rising after the corona crisis, the analysts said

Bakkafrost presents an attractive exposure to salmon market's positive trends, while Leroy Seafood should see continued volume growth and margin improvement, Handelsbanken said



Wertpapier

Bakkafrost P/F Aktie





